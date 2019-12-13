Washington visits Tampa Bay after Oshie’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (23-5-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-11-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Tampa Bay Lightning after T.J. Oshie scored two goals in the Capitals’ 3-2 win against the Bruins.

The Lightning are 12-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 107 goals and ranks second in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 13.

The Capitals are 12-3-1 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Garnet Hathaway leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 29, Washington won 4-3. Oshie recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 13 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 29 points. Nikita Kucherov has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 33 points. Jakub Vrana has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tyler Johnson: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.