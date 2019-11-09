Washington hosts Vegas after Wilson’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-4 overtime victory against the Panthers.

The Capitals are 4-1-2 at home. Washington is second in the league recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 4.0 goals and 6.4 assists.

The Golden Knights are 5-2-1 in road games. Vegas leads the NHL with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has recorded 26 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 18 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has totaled eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-6 in 17 games played this season. Mark Stone has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Capitals: 9-0-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).