Vegas visits New Jersey after Tuch’s 2 goal-game

Vegas Golden Knights (14-11-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-13-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the New Jersey Devils after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 victory against the Rangers.

The Devils have gone 4-6-4 in home games. New Jersey has allowed 20 power-play goals, killing 76.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Golden Knights are 7-6-1 in road games. Vegas has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 85.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with nine goals and has totaled 16 points. Nico Hischier has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 16 total assists and has recorded 26 points. Nate Schmidt has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body), Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: day to day (lower-body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).