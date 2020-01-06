Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-12-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Pittsburgh aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights have gone 14-7-3 in home games. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Penguins have gone 9-7-2 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 17.

Vegas beat Pittsburgh 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-11 in 16 games played this season. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Rust leads the Penguins with a plus-18 in 28 games played this season. Evgeni Malkin has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Eakin: out (upper body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).