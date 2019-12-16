Vegas hosts Minnesota after Pacioretty’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (16-13-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-13-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 6-3 victory against the Canucks.

The Golden Knights are 12-8-2 in conference matchups. Vegas leads the league shooting 33.9 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Wild are 8-9-2 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.5 shots per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty has recorded 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 19 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 13 goals and has recorded 19 points. Eric Staal has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper-body).