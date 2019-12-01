Vancouver hosts Edmonton after Pearson’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (16-9-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit Vancouver after Tanner Pearson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-2 win against the Oilers.

The Canucks are 4-2-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Vancouver leads the NHL with 29 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

The Oilers are 7-7-3 in conference games. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

Vancouver took down Edmonton 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30. Pearson scored two goals for the Canucks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Tanev leads the Canucks with a plus-three in 27 games played this season. Pearson has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 goals and has recorded 49 points. Leon Draisaitl has totaled 16 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).