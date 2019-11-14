Vancouver hosts Dallas after Pettersson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-8-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-6-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Vancouver after Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-3 victory over the Predators.

The Canucks are 5-4-2 in conference play. Vancouver leads the NHL with 19 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with five.

The Stars are 5-1-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas is the last team in the league averaging only 6 points per game. Roope Hintz leads them with 11 total points.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Tanev leads the Canucks with a plus-seven in 19 games played this season. Pettersson has totaled six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Hintz has recorded 11 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling two assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (lower-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), John Klingberg: out (lower body).