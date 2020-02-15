Vancouver hosts Anaheim after shutout win

Anaheim Ducks (23-27-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-21-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Canucks shut out Chicago 3-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Vancouver after recording 49 saves.

Article continues below ...

The Canucks are 19-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.6.

The Ducks are 7-9-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Anaheim averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 1, Anaheim won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-12 in 57 games played this season. J.T. Miller has totaled six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 18 goals and has 30 points. Derek Grant has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, five penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: Ondrej Kase: day to day (head).