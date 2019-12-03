Vancouver faces Ottawa on 3-game home skid

Ottawa Senators (11-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-11-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Ottawa looking to break its three-game home slide.

Article continues below ...

The Canucks are 5-3-3 at home. Vancouver leads the league with 29 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

The Senators are 4-10-1 in road games. Ottawa averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 12 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 28 points. Quinn Hughes has collected 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 20 points, scoring 14 goals and registering six assists. Anthony Duclair has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Alexander Edler: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.