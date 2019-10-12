Vancouver Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers travel to play the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 20-16-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canucks allowed 2.9 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall with a 18-19-4 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 2.9 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.