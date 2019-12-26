Toronto plays New Jersey on 5-game win streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (12-19-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over New Jersey.

The Devils are 6-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 11-9-4 in conference play. Toronto is sixth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.7 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 15 assists and has recorded 20 points this season. Kyle Palmieri has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Auston Matthews has recorded 43 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has totaled 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Trevor Moore: day to day (undisclosed), Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).