Toronto hosts New Jersey after Marner’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (17-21-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Toronto after Mitchell Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs are 13-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Marner with 0.9.

The Devils are 5-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

Toronto knocked off New Jersey 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 31 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 54 points. Marner has totaled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 31 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 15 assists. Nico Hischier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Devils: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper body).