Toronto faces Minnesota, looks to end home losing streak

Minnesota Wild (1-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Minnesota looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

Toronto went 46-28-8 overall a season ago while going 23-16-2 at home. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.5 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall and 21-18-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Wild compiled a .904 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (lower body).