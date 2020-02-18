Top scorers meet in Edmonton-Boston matchup

Boston Bruins (37-11-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-21-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak, meet when Edmonton and Boston hit the ice. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 95 points and Pastrnak currently ranks second in the league with 82 points.

The Oilers are 15-9-4 on their home ice. Edmonton leads the league with 51 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with 11.

The Bruins are 16-9-3 in road games. Boston is sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Pastrnak with 42.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Edmonton won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 34 goals, adding 61 assists and recording 95 points. Kailer Yamamoto has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Pastrnak has collected 82 total points while scoring 42 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has recorded five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game with a .956 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.