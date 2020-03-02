Top scorers Kucherov and Pastrnak meet in Tampa Bay-Boston matchup

Boston Bruins (41-13-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (41-19-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s best scorers, Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak, meet when Tampa Bay and Boston square off. Kucherov ranks seventh in the NHL with 80 points and Pastrnak ranks second in the league with 91 points.

The Lightning are 16-3-0 in division matchups. Tampa Bay leads the league shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.3 shots per game.

The Bruins are 23-8-9 in conference matchups. Boston ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Pastrnak with 47.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Tampa Bay won 3-2. Steven Stamkos scored two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with a plus-27 in 61 games played this season. Kucherov has recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 47 goals and has 91 points. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (core muscle).

Bruins: Chris Wagner: day to day (upper body).