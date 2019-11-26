The Latest: Peters will not coach Flames against Sabres

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters watches practice in Regina, Saskatchewan, ahead of the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets. Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player’s demotion when he complained. Akim Aliu tweeted Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP, File) </p>

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest on allegations that current Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters made racist comments a decade ago (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says coach Bill Peters will not coach the team Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who oversaw practice on Tuesday, will handle the coaching duties.

Treliving had no other updates as the investigation continues into the allegation Peters directed racial slurs toward Akim Aliu when he and the Nigerian-born player were in the minors a decade ago.