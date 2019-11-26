The Latest: Peters will not coach Flames against Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest on allegations that current Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters made racist comments a decade ago (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says coach Bill Peters will not coach the team Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who oversaw practice on Tuesday, will handle the coaching duties.

Treliving had no other updates as the investigation continues into the allegation Peters directed racial slurs toward Akim Aliu when he and the Nigerian-born player were in the minors a decade ago.