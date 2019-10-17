Tanev lifts Penguins over Avalanche 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal in overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night.

Tanev, Pittsburgh’s biggest free-agent pickup in the offseason, scored his first goal with his new team 3:57 into the extra session. He became the second player in franchise history with a short-handed overtime goal, joining Mario Lemieux on Jan. 22, 1996.

Tanev swooped into the zone and threw a shot on goal that went between Philipp Grubauer’s pads. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog knocked the puck into the net, giving Pittsburgh its fourth straight win for the first time since an eight-game winning streak last season.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray made 26 saves.

The Avalanche, the NHL’s last unbeaten team, looked to start the season with six straight wins for the first time since 2013-14.

Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert scored for Colorado, and Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

OILERS 6, FLYERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists for Edmonton, and Leon Draisaitl added two goals and one assist.

It was McDavid’s third career five-point game. Mikko Koskinen made 49 saves for Edmonton (6-1-0) in his third win of the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ethan Bear and former Flyer Brandon Manning each scored their first goal of 2019-20.

Jakub Voracek scored twice for Philadelphia (2-2-1) and assisted on Oskar Lindblom’s goal.

It was a tough night for Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who allowed four goals on 14 shots. He was pulled in the second period after Nugent-Hopkins’ power-play goal and replaced by Brian Elliott.

SHARKS 5, HURRICANES 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane became the first San Jose player to score three goals in the opening period of a game, and the Sharks earned for their third straight victory.

Kane opened the scoring at even strength and added two power-play goals in the first for his second career hat trick. The Sharks are hitting their stride after beginning the season with four straight losses.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and two assists and Barclay Goodrow also scored for San Jose. Martin Jones made 36 saves.

Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula scored for the Hurricanes, who had won seven of their first eight games this season for the best start in franchise history. James Reimer stopped 17 shots.

DUCKS 5, SABRES 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored twice and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and two assists, leading the Ducks to the victory.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist for Anaheim, and Ryan Getzlaf scored the Ducks’ first power-play goal of the season. John Gibson made 31 saves.

Victor Olofsson scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal for the Sabres, who absorbed their first regulation loss after a 5-0-1 start. Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo, and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

Buffalo entered with the league’s best power play with nine goals in 21 opportunities, but was 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson had a goal and two assists, giving the defenseman 14 points, and the Capitals earned their first home win of the season.

Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and an assist, and Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington, which lost its first three home games for the first time since October 1983.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves in his first home start to earn his third career win.

Kasperi Kapanen scored a short-handed goal for Toronto and collected two assists. John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev also scored.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots in his second start for the Maple Leafs.

BLUE JACKETS 3, STARS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Milano scored a flashy goal in the third period to help Columbus get the win.

Alexander Wennberg and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.

Columbus (3-3-0) won back-to-back games and pulled to .500 with its eighth consecutive victory over the Stars (1-6-1).

Ben Bishop made 32 saves for Dallas, which dropped its fourth straight game. Miro Heiskanen Joe Pavelski had the goals for the Stars.

Milano made it 3-1 when he skated between two defenders and shot from between his legs to go top shelf past Bishop at 9:07.