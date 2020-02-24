Tampa Bay takes on Toronto, aims for 12th straight home win

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-17-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Toronto trying to extend its 11-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 26-9-2 in conference games. Tampa Bay is the league leader with 6.1 assists per game, led by Cameron Gaunce averaging 1.0.

The Maple Leafs are 9-8-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 43.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Tampa Bay won 7-3. Nikita Kucherov scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 46 assists and has recorded 75 points this season. Steven Stamkos has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-16 in 63 games played this season. John Tavares has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Cedric Paquette: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.