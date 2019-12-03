Tampa Bay takes on Nashville, looks to end 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to end its three-game skid when the Lightning take on Nashville.

The Predators are 7-5-3 at home. Nashville has scored 86 goals and ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 10.

The Lightning are 6-5-2 on the road. Tampa Bay averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 24 points, scoring seven goals and registering 17 assists. Mikael Granlund has recorded two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Nikita Kucherov has recorded 28 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 19 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has totaled two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Alex Killorn: day to day (lower body).