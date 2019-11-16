Tampa Bay hosts Winnipeg after Killorn’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (11-8-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Tampa Bay after Alex Killorn scored two goals in the Lightning’s 9-3 win against the Rangers.

The Lightning have gone 4-1-1 in home games. Tampa Bay has scored 60 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.8 per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with six.

The Jets are 6-3-0 in road games. Winnipeg averages only 2.2 per game, the least in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with six goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 18 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mark Scheifele has recorded 20 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 12 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.