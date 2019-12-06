Tampa Bay hosts San Jose, looks to break home losing streak

San Jose Sharks (15-13-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-10-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay takes on San Jose looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Lightning are 6-5-1 at home. Tampa Bay ranks third in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 10.

The Sharks are 6-6-2 in road games. San Jose averages 11.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 21 assists and has collected 31 points this season. Brayden Point has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 20 total assists and has recorded 29 points. Kevin Labanc has recorded two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.