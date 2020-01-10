Stars play the Sharks, look for 7th straight victory

Dallas Stars (26-14-4, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-22-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over San Jose.

Article continues below ...

The Sharks are 12-13-1 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Stars are 18-6-4 in Western Conference play. Dallas has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 18 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 33 points. Brent Burns has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 15 goals and has recorded 23 points. Tyler Seguin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).