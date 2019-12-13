Stars host the Golden Knights after shutout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (16-13-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-11-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit Dallas after the Stars shut out New Jersey 2-0. Ben Bishop earned the victory in the net for Dallas after recording 26 saves.

The Stars are 12-4-3 in conference play. Dallas has converted on 17.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league with six shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson with two.

Dallas beat Vegas 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 25. Alexander Radulov scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 11 goals, adding three assists and recording 14 points. Radulov has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Deryk Engelland leads the Golden Knights with a plus-five in 29 games played this season. Alex Tuch has collected four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).