St. Louis plays Columbus, aims for 4th straight home win

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-3-3, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Columbus trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Blues have gone 4-1-2 in home games. St. Louis has given up seven power-play goals, killing 82.5% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 2-2-1 on the road. Columbus has given up nine power-play goals, killing 75.7% of opponent chances.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 13 points, scoring nine goals and collecting four assists. David Perron has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Dean Kukan leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-1 in four games played this season. Seth Jones has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.