Sharks take on the Flyers on 4-game slide

San Jose Sharks (26-32-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (35-20-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose aims to end its four-game slide with a win against Philadelphia.

Article continues below ...

The Flyers are 21-5-4 at home. Philadelphia has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 20.2% of chances.

The Sharks have gone 12-17-3 away from home. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 110 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 28, San Jose won 6-1. Timo Meier scored three goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier has recorded 55 total points while scoring 19 goals and collecting 36 assists for the Flyers. Claude Giroux has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 30 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Meier has collected five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.