Senators face the Flames on 3-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (11-14-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (12-12-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Calgary as losers of three in a row.

The Flames are 6-3-2 at home. Calgary has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 85.3% of opponent chances.

The Senators are 4-9-1 in road games. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 12 goals and has recorded 19 points. Sean Monahan has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 19 points, scoring 13 goals and adding six assists. Anthony Duclair has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Cody Goloubef: day to day (undisclosed).