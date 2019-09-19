Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot gets 8-year extension

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot has agreed to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

The agreement locks up another member of Ottawa’s young core. The rebuilding Senators, coming off a last-place finish, signed center Colin White to a six-year extension last month.

The 22-year-old Chabot had 14 goals and 55 points in his first full NHL season in 2018-19. He was drafted 18th overall in 2015.

General manager Pierre Dorion on Thursday called him an “exceptional talent and an outstanding teammate.”

Ottawa last month traded three of its best players — Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene — after failing to settle on contract terms.