San Jose, Colorado set for game 7 matchup

Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Avalanche won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. J.T. Compher scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

The Sharks are 25-11-5 at home. San Jose is third in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Brent Burns with 0.8.

The Avalanche are 22-20-8 against conference opponents. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns leads the Sharks with 67 assists and has recorded 83 points this season. Logan Couture has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-20 in 82 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.