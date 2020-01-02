Red Wings visit the Stars after shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (10-28-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (23-14-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Dallas after the Red Wings shut out San Jose 2-0. Jonathan Bernier earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 34 saves.

Article continues below ...

The Stars are 14-6-2 on their home ice. Dallas has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 82.3% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 4-14-2 on the road. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 6 points per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 31 total points.

In their last meeting on Oct. 6, Detroit won 4-3. Anthony Mantha scored a team-high four goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 32 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 21 assists. John Klingberg has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 31 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 16 assists. Filip Zadina has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (lower body), Valtteri Filppula: day to day (upper body).