Red Wings visit the Devils after Helm’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-40-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-25-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the New Jersey Devils after Darren Helm scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Devils are 13-16-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 7-27-1 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is last in the NHL shooting 27.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, New Jersey won 5-1. Blake Coleman scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 21 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 38 points. Coleman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Dylan Larkin has collected 40 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: out (lower body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).