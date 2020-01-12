Rangers take on Islanders, seek 5th straight home win

New York Islanders (27-12-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (21-19-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to keep a four-game home win streak intact when the Rangers play the New York Islanders.

The Rangers are 14-10-2 against conference opponents. The Rangers serve 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Micheal Haley leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Islanders are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. The Islanders are last in the NHL shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 62 total points while scoring 24 goals and adding 38 assists for the Rangers. Anthony DeAngelo has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 20 total assists and has collected 37 points. Anders Lee has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.