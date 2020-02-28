Rangers play the Flyers on 5-game win streak

New York Rangers (35-24-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-20-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 12-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

The Rangers are 13-5-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Dec. 23, Philadelphia won 5-1. Travis Sanheim recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 22 goals and has collected 57 points. Claude Giroux has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 32 goals and has recorded 87 points. Mika Zibanejad has totaled eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed).