Predators sign goaltender Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Connor Ingram is shown during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Nashville Predators, in Tampa, Fla. The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract. Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) </p>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday.

The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.

The contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $750,000 each of the following two seasons.

Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.