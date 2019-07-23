Predators sign Colton Sissons to 7-year, $20M contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have avoided arbitration with Colton Sissons by signing the forward to a seven-year, $20 million contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Tuesday and called Sissons “an up-and-coming leader in our organization.”

The 25-year-old Sissons had 15 goals and 15 assists in 75 games in 2018-19. He set career highs in goals and points.

Sissons has 37 goals and 40 assists in 265 career regular-season games, all with Nashville. He has increased his point total in each of his five seasons.

The Predators selected Sissons in the second round with the 50th overall pick in the 2012 draft.