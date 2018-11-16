Point scores 3 PP goals in 1:31, Lightning top Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brayden Point scored three straight power-play goals in 1:31 — the sixth-fastest three goals in NHL history — and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Bill Mosienko holds the record, scoring three times in 21 seconds for Chicago against New York in 1952. Point’s 91-second burst was the second-fastest three goals since 1967-68.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby sat out after sustaining an upper-body injury Tuesday night at New Jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the injury is not a concussion.

Yanni Gourde also had a power-play goal, Nikita Kucherov added three assists, and backup goalie Louis Domingue made 28 saves to help the Lightning win for the fifth time in seven games. Starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is out indefinitely.

Patric Hornqvist scored twice for Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel also connected, Evgeni Malkin had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 22 shots. The Penguins have lost seven of eight following a four-game winning streak.

SENATORS 2, RED WINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped two third-period penalty shots and Drake Batherson scored in his NHL debut to help Ottawa beat Detroit.

Anderson stopped 34 shots in his NHL-leading 17th appearance of the season, allowing only Michael Rasmussen’s goal. Cody Ceci also scored for the Senators.

Detroit had a chance to tie it midway through the third when Andreas Athanasiou was awarded a penalty shot after Ceci held him on a breakaway. Anderson read the play well and made a pad save.

Seven minutes later, Anderson came up big on another penalty shot after Rasmussen was pulled down by Chris Wideman. Anderson denied Rasmussen’s attempt to go through the leg pads.

ISLANDERS 7, RANGERS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier had three goals and an assist, and the New York Islanders held off the Rangers 7-5 to keep up their recent mastery over their cross-town rival.

Leo Komarov had a goal and an assist, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck also scored and Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots to help the Islanders beat the Rangers for the 12th time in 13 meetings.

Chris Kreider had two goals and Fredrik Claesson and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers.

CANADIENS 3, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Carey Price made 43 saves and Artturi Lehkonen broke a tie midway through the third period to help Montreal beat Calgary.

Lehkonen scored his first goal in 18 games on a harmless-looking 40-foot wrist shot from off the wing that leaked through goalie Mike Smith’s pads.

Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Montreal, and Max Domi had an assist to extend his points streak to eight games. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary, and Smith finished with 19 saves.

WILD 6, CANUCKS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Koivu had a goal and two assists and Minnesota beat Vancouver.

Eric Staal had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter, Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker also scored in the Wild’s highest-scoring game of the season. Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves.

Bo Horvat and Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver.

BLUE JACKETS 7, PANTHERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and Columbus routed Florida.

Markus Hannikainen, Anthony Duclair, Josh Anderson, Pierre Luc-Dubois, Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner scored. Columbus is 4-0-2 in its last six.

Nick Bjugstad, Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle scored for Florida.

COYOTES 2, PREDATORS 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper had a career-high 44 saves and Arizona Coyotes held off Western Conference-leading Nashville.

Kuemper, starting in place of injured Antti Raanta, kept a shutout going until Nick Bonino scored with 7:51 to play. Michael Grabner and Jason Demers scored to help Arizona improve to 9-8-1.

DEVILS 3, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Kinkaid made 29 saves for his third shutout of the season and seventh of his career, leading New Jersey past Philadelphia.

Kyle Palmieri, Joey Anderson and Blake Coleman scored. The Devils have won consecutive games for the first time since opening the season with four straight victories.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game with Toronto short-handed and the Maple Leafs won for the fifth time in six games, beating San Jose.

John Tavares had a goal to extend his scoring streak to seven games, and Josh Leivo and Mitch Marner also had goals to give Toronto its eighth win in nine road games this season.

Frederik Andersen made 42 saves and assisted on Marner’s insurance goal with a pass to the opposite blue line late in the third period to seal the victory.

Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal in the past three games, and Kevin Labanc and Marc-Edouard-Vlasic also scored for the Sharks, who had their four-game home winning streak snapped.

Martin Jones made 29 saves.