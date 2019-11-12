Pittsburgh visits New York following shootout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host Pittsburgh after the Penguins defeated Chicago 3-2 in a shootout.

Article continues below ...

The Rangers are 1-2-0 against the rest of their division. New York has scored 51 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Artemi Panarin leads the team with eight.

The Penguins are 3-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh has given up five power-play goals, killing 87.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 18 points, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. Ryan Strome has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 12 total assists and has recorded 17 points. Bryan Rust has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

Penguins Injuries: Sidney Crosby: day to day (lower body), Kris Letang: out (lower body).