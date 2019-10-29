Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (5-4-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-5-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers travel to play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall and 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Penguins recorded 459 assists on 271 total goals last season.

Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 22-26-4 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 241 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and four shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: out (broken finger).