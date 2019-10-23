Phoenix hosts Sacramento to begin season

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

The Phoenix Suns open the season at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix finished 3-13 in Pacific Division games and 12-29 at home a season ago. The Suns shot 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento went 4-12 in Pacific Division games and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.8% from deep last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: out (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles III: out (knee).