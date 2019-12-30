Philadelphia visits Los Angeles following overtime win

Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-21-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Philadelphia after the Flyers knocked off Anaheim 2-1 in overtime.

The Kings are 10-7-1 on their home ice. Los Angeles has converted on 12.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 9-10-1 on the road. Philadelphia has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 26 power-play goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 35 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists for the Kings. Tyler Toffoli has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 23 total assists and has recorded 34 points. Jakub Voracek has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Dustin Brown: day to day (illness).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).