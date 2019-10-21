Philadelphia takes on Vegas, aims to halt 4-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights (6-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-3-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to stop its four-game skid with a victory over Vegas.

Article continues below ...

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall a season ago while going 19-18-4 at home. The Flyers were called for 304 penalties last season averaging 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas finished 43-32-7 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-20-2 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 39 power play goals with a 16.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.