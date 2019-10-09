Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils (0-1-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils.

Article continues below ...

Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 10-16-2 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

New Jersey went 31-41-10 overall and 9-16-3 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Devils recorded 355 assists on 219 total goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Cory Schneider: day to day (undisclosed).