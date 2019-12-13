Penguins host the Kings following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (13-18-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-10-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Pittsburgh after the Penguins beat Columbus 1-0 in overtime.

The Penguins are 13-4-2 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 17.

The Kings are 3-12-1 on the road. Los Angeles has surrendered 27 power-play goals, killing 73.3% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 16 assists. Evgeni Malkin has collected 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anze Kopitar has recorded 29 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Kings. Dustin Brown has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Kings: None listed.