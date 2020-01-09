Pastrnak and Boston take on Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (24-16-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (25-8-11, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak and Boston square off against Winnipeg. Pastrnak ranks fourth in the NHL with 62 points, scoring 32 goals and totaling 30 assists.

The Bruins have gone 14-2-9 in home games. Boston is sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.2 shots per game.

The Jets have gone 14-7-2 away from home. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Sami Niku leads them averaging 0.3.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 32 goals, adding 30 assists and totaling 62 points. Patrice Bergeron has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mark Scheifele has collected 49 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Jets. Neal Pionk has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-1-5, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (illness).

Jets: None listed.