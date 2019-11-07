Ottawa faces non-conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (5-10-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-9-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup.

The Senators have gone 3-4-0 in home games. Ottawa averages 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Kings are 2-6-0 on the road. Los Angeles has converted on 10.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring six power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with six goals and has totaled 10 points. Connor Brown has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-3 in 15 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has totaled two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Sabourin: day to day (upper body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.