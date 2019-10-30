Orlando hosts New York in Eastern Conference battle

New York Knicks (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

New York travels to Orlando for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Orlando went 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 25.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

New York finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.8 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).