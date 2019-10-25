Oklahoma City and Washington to meet in cross-conference game

Washington Wizards (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

Oklahoma City hosts Washington in out-of-conference play.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 27-14 at home. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

Washington went 19-33 in Eastern Conference play and 10-31 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (thumb), C.J. Miles Jr.: out (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).