Oilers among winners, Panthers losers at NHL trade deadline

Mired in a run of one playoff appearance in 13 seasons, the Edmonton Oilers could really use some hockey deep into April and perhaps May and June.

General manager Ken Holland took a few small steps toward making that happen at the NHL trade deadline by picking up defenseman Mike Green and forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Ennis. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are one of the league’s top dynamic duos, and now they have some extra help.

“We felt that we’d like to do something to put a little, I’m going to use the word ‘buzz’ into our team,” Holland said.

Improving up front and on the back end makes Edmonton one of the winners at the deadline. Here are some more winners:

JEAN-GABRIEL PAGEAU

The 27-year-old center could’ve stayed in Ottawa, but a trade to the New York Islanders was also followed by a $30 million, six-year contract extension. The Islanders can now go down the middle with Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Pageau for years to come.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Things have been bleak in Canada’s national capital for some time, but things are looking up. Getting a conditional first-round pick from the Islanders — it transfers as long as it’s not in the top three — gives Ottawa nine in the first three rounds of the draft. The Senators are stockpiling picks and young talent now.

TAMPA BAY’S EXPECTATIONS

The Lightning could justifiably be nervous about being Stanley Cup contenders after last season’s first-round exit. But trades for forwards Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow position Tampa Bay very well come playoff time. Coleman and Goodrow should fit right in for coach Jon Cooper’s bunch that looks all the bit like a Cup favorite.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

The Vegas Golden Knights‘ trade for goaltender Robin Lehner should allow Fleury to get some more of a breather down the stretch. Fleury was part of two Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh when he didn’t have a heavy workload, and things are coming together for Vegas at the right time.