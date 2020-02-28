New York plays Eastern Conference-leader Boston

Boston Bruins (40-13-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (35-20-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins.

The Islanders are 25-10-4 in conference games. New York has converted on 18.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 22-8-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 46.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has recorded 50 points. Mathew Barzal has recorded 12 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 90 points, scoring 46 goals and registering 44 assists. Brad Marchand has recorded three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Andy Greene: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.