New York plays Boston for conference battle

New York Knicks (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Boston and New York face off.

Boston went 10-6 in Atlantic Division games and 28-13 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 16.2 on fast breaks.

New York went 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks shot 43.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

Boston and New York matchup for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 118-95 on Oct. 26. Kemba Walker led the way with 32 points.

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (left ankle), Enes Kanter: day to day (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (neck), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).