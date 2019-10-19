New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets

New York Islanders (4-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall and 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while collecting 415 assists.

New York went 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action and 24-14-3 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Islanders recorded 372 assists on 223 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body).